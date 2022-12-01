1 in and 3 outs we could see at Bristol Rovers in the January transfer window

Bristol Rovers could have a busy January window ahead of them as they look to improve their squad for the remainder of the season.

Joey Barton’s side suffered the ignominy of being dumped out of the FA Cup by non-league opposition in recent weeks.

That has compounded a poor run of form in the league which has seen the Pirates win just one of their last five fixtures.

That has brought the club down to 15th in the League One table as we head into December.

Here are the ins and outs we expect to see from Rovers in the winter window…

In: Myles Roberts

The goalkeeper was linked with a potential move to Rovers in January.

But the Watford shot-stopper has also attracted interest from rivals Portsmouth so it may not be a straightforward signing either.

The 20-year old is currently on loan with non-league side Welling United, where he has earned the nod as the team’s first choice between the sticks.

Making the move up to the third tier would be quite a leap, but one that Rovers may take a risk on come January.

Out: Sam Finley

Finley has been a key player for the side over the last couple of seasons, making 54 league appearances since joining in the summer of 2021.

He has contributed five goals and seven assists in that time, helping the club to earn promotion to League One.

But with his contract set to expire in the summer, perhaps a January move could be on the cards.

Rovers may risk losing him on a free at the end of the season, but cashing-in on his current value may help the club to reinvest it back into improving the squad.

Out: Harry Anderson

Anderson has suffered injury concerns this season which has kept him out of the team.

But he has been a key part of the side, playing 44 times in the league last season as promotion was earned.

However, his contract is also set to expire in the summer which puts his future at the club in a precarious position.

Cashing-in on the 25-year old could be an option at the turn of the year, with the club potentially seeking money in order to cover the cost of any possible incomings.

Out: Alfie Kilgour

Kilgour’s contract also expires at the end of this season so could be sold in January with a view to raising funds.

The defender has fallen down the pecking order in recent years so his departure would not come as too significant a blow to the club.

But he could also earn a significant enough fee to be worth considering a sale.

The 24-year old has only featured 19 times in the league since the start of last season, so his departure from the club could be imminent to improve his chances of more consistent game time.