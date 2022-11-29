1 in and 2 outs we could see at Sheffield United in the January transfer window

Sheffield United have gone into the World Cup break in a positive position following their win over Cardiff City.

Paul Heckingbottom will be pleased with how his side has performed in recent weeks, with the Blades now 2nd in the Championship table.

The gap to league leaders Burnley is just three points as we approach the midway point of the campaign.

But with the January transfer window looming, there is no doubt that the club is already preparing for a busy month of activity in the market.

Here are the potential ins and outs we could definitely see at Bramall Lane at the turn of the year…

In: Ismael Kone

The Canadian is currently in Qatar representing his country at the World Cup, but he could yet be making the move to United in 2023.

Kone has been linked with a move to the Blades, and almost made the switch last summer on transfer deadline day.

However, due to a lack of offers in Sander Berge, the move failed to materialise with Kone considered a potential replacement for the Norwegian.

But his performances for Canada at the World Cup may have convinced United to make the move regardless of the future of their star midfielder.

Out: Sander Berge

However, January will also represent another opportunity for Berge to depart the club, having had speculation surrounding his future for some time now.

Despite reported interest in the summer, Berge remained at Bramall Lane beyond the summer window.

But that may not prove to be the case this winter, with Heckingbottom recently admitting that he feared one of his most important players would depart in the previous market period.

It would come as a big blow for the 25-year old to leave the club, but it also would not come as a surprise either.

Out: Iliman Ndiaye

Ndiaye has been a standout player for United over the last 12 months, with his performances earning him a place in Senegal’s World Cup squad.

But Nottingham Forest reportedly showed an interest last summer as they looked to rebuild their squad for the Premier League.

That interest could be reignited, with the top flight side likely to spend again in January to improve their chances of avoiding relegation.

The forward has impressed even further this season, so it would come as no surprise to see him gain suitors ahead of the upcoming window.