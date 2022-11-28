1 in and 2 outs we could see at Huddersfield Town in the January transfer window

Huddersfield Town sit bottom of the Championship table after a tough start to the 2022/23 campaign.

Mark Fotheringham’s side have eyes firmly planted on December 10th and a meeting with Sheffield United at Bramall Lane, with the hope that Huddersfield can hit the ground running and start clawing their way out of trouble.

Lingering just beyond the restart is the January transfer window and Fotheringham’s first opportunity to tweak the squad he inherited from Danny Schofield at the John Smith’s Stadium.

The transfer window is little over a month away now, with a handful of reports starting to emerging regarding Huddersfield over the weekend.

With that in mind, we take a look at an incoming and a couple of outgoings that might happen if they are to be believed:

In: Florian Kamberi

It’s been confirmed by Huddersfield that Kamberi is part of their mid-season training camp in Marbella, although the striker won’t be able to feature in the friendly with Olympiacos.

A further update from the Sheffield Star has outlined how Kamberi isn’t with Huddersfield on a trial basis and instead will sign on January 1st, bolstering Fotheringham’s attacking unit.

The 27-year-old scored four goals in 23 League One appearances whilst on loan with Sheffield Wednesday last season.

Out: Duane Holmes

According to Alan Nixon at The Sun, Holmes is a player that could be on the move in the January transfer window.

It’s claimed in his report from the weekend that a move to Sheffield Wednesday or back to former club Derby County could be on the cards for the 28-year-old.

Holmes has made 20 appearances in the Championship this season, registering two assists.

Out: Etienne Camara

Huddersfield extended Camara’s contract last week, tying him down until the summer of 2024.

However, The Sun’s Alan Nixon reports that’s not putting off Premier League parties that are interested in the 19-year-old midfielder.

Leicester City are seemingly leading the race for Camara, whilst Brighton and Nottingham Forest are two other clubs with a keen eye on what might unfold in January.

It’s reported that Huddersfield might look for as much as £10m for Camara.

