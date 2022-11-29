1 in and 1 out we could see at Wigan Athletic in the January transfer window

Wigan Athletic are entering a new era under the guidance of Kolo Toure.

The former Arsenal, Man City and Liverpool player, who has since forged a coaching career working with Brenden Rodgers most recently at Leicester City, has agreed a long-term contract with Wigan.

Toure’s immediate focus is going to be on training and linking up with his Wigan players over in Turkey, with the view of hitting the ground running when the struggling Latics face Millwall on December 10th.

Just beyond that, the 41-year-old will have the chance to tinker with the squad he’s inherited from Leam Richardson during the January transfer window.

Right now, it’s impossible to call exactly what Toure is going to want to do with his squad given he’s just hours into the role at Wigan.

However, we take a look at some early predictions regarding what might unfold at the DW Stadium:

In: Evan Ferguson

Yorkshire Live have been detailing Ferguson’s situation at Brighton and Hove Albion, after just a handful of opportunities with the Seagulls. It might be that he’s available for a loan move.

The 18-year-old is a full Ireland international and has admirers in the EFL, including Wigan.

He could be someone the Latics target in the New Year, although there’s also reportedly interest from Millwall, Middlesbrough, Birmingham City, Preston North End, Sheffield United and Bristol City.

In: Leicester City loanees?

This is a touch speculative, but it’s going to be interesting to see how Toure makes use of his contacts in the Premier League.

He’s been working with Rodgers for some time now as one of his assistants, which might well lead to the Ivorian asking the question about some of Leicester’s fringe players or rising stars.

Out: Rarmani Edmonds-Green

Edmonds-Green is on loan from Huddersfield Town and he’s not really been given the opportunities to prove himself at Wigan.

The 23-year-old has made only three appearances for the Latics and there is a recall option in the loan agreement that’s brought him to the club.

With the centre-back not playing and Wigan battling Huddersfield in a relegation battle, there’s very little sense in the Terriers persevering with the loan. In addition to that, Mark Fotheringham might fancy the chance of seeing what Edmonds-Green can offer at the John Smith’s Stadium after his impressive stint with Rotherham United in League One last season.