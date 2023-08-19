Highlights Watford are actively looking to strengthen their squad in the summer transfer window to improve their chances of promotion back to the Premier League.

Bolton Wanderers striker Dion Charles is a potential target as they seek to replace the departures of Joao Pedro and Ismaila Sarr.

Watford midfielder Yaser Asprilla is rumoured to be considering a move away from the club, with Premier League duo Brighton and Newcastle United registering their interest in the 19-year-old.

It has already been a busy transfer window at Watford under manager Valerien Ismael, as they aim to bounce back to the Premier League at the second time of asking.

After their relegation from the top-flight in the 2021/22 campaign, the Hornets endured yet another season of instability, and slipped to an 11th place finish in the EFL Championship the following year, with three managers appointed and relieved of their duties in Rob Edwards, Slaven Bilic and Chris Wilder.

Looking to be promotion contenders this time around, the club have been active in bolstering the squad, with Tom Ince, Rhys Healey and Jake Livermore all joining on permanent deals, while Matheus Martins, Jamal Lewis and Giorgi Chakvetadze have arrived at Vicarage Road on loan.

As the 1st of September deadline looms, more business will need to be concluded, with links to further incomings and outgoings circling.

Let’s take a look at what could happen as we enter the home stretch of the transfer window.

Dion Charles to strengthen Hornets forward line?

After both of last season’s top scorers departed in Joao Pedro and Ismaila Sarr, the ‘Orns have been keen to replace their attacking firepower, and one man linked with a move to north-west London is Bolton Wanderers striker Dion Charles.

The Northern Ireland international came through the youth ranks at Blackpool before having his breakthrough spell for Accrington Stanley after signing in 2019, registering 30 goals and 12 assists in 97 appearances during a three-year stint.

Charles then arrived at Bolton Wanderers in January 2022, and his impressive goalscoring form for the Trotters has seen him generate interest, with TEAMTalk reporting Watford are eyeing up a move.

However, they face stiff competition from fellow EFL Championship outfit Stoke City, with the Potters also linked with a swoop for the Preston-born man.

With the EFL Championship a long and testing journey, Valerien Ismael will be desperate to add more numbers into the attacking areas to cope with the demands, and will be hoping the club can fend off the rivalry to lure the 27-year-old to Vicarage Road come the 1st of September.

Yaser Asprilla to secure a move away?

During the summer transfer window Watford have had to deal with several departures, and the next player linked to the exit door before the deadline is Yaser Asprilla.

The 19-year-old started his career at Columbian side Envigado and joined the Yellow Army in January 2022. He featured heavily during the 22/23 campaign, making 37 appearances.

Asprilla, who has represented Columbia at senior international level, is under contract at Watford until 2026, but has been rumoured with a move away from the club with Premier League duo Newcastle United and Brighton & Hove Albion vying for his signature, as well as Real Sociedad and Porto.

Reports suggest the 5 ft 9 in midfielder is keen to move on to greener pastures, but boss Valerien Ismael issued his thoughts on the situation.

Ismael told The Watford Observer: “I can’t comment on the talk about Yaser because it’s not true. He’s training every day, he’s focused and he’s happy to be here. We don’t know where it’s come from.”

This transfer saga looks poised to go down to the wire with a host of clubs keen and with how quickly developments can happen close to the deadline, it would be no surprise to see Watford cash in on their latest prospect.