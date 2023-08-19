Highlights Sunderland's disappointing start to the Championship season has highlighted the need for a new striker, with Tom Cannon of Everton being considered as a target.

There are concerns that key player Ross Stewart may leave the club this summer due to contract negotiations stalling, attracting interest from other clubs including Southampton and Rangers.

Defender Danny Batth, despite being voted Player of the Year last season, is likely to be released by Sunderland as he has fallen out of favor, with Blackburn Rovers and Queens Park Rangers interested in securing his services.

It has been a disappointing season for Sunderland so far in the Championship.

The Black Cats enjoyed an outstanding campaign last season as they reached the play-offs in their first year back in the second tier, but they suffered heartbreak as they were beaten by Luton Town in the semi-finals.

Many had expected Sunderland to challenge towards the top of the division once again this season, but Tony Mowbray's side lost their opening two league games to Ipswich Town and Preston North End and were knocked out of the Carabao Cup on penalties by League Two side Crewe Alexandra.

It has been a busy summer at the Stadium of Light so far, with Nectarios Triantis, Jobe Bellingham, Luis Hemir Semedo, Jenson Seelt, Bradley Dack, Eliezer Mayenda and Nathan Bishop arriving, while the likes of Bailey Wright, Carl Winchester, Leon Dajaku and Isaac Lihadji have departed.

There is likely to be further business at the club before the closure of the transfer window and with that in mind, we looked at some of the potential incomings and outgoings we could see on Wearside over the coming weeks.

In: Tom Cannon

One of the priorities for Mowbray in the remainder of the window will be to bring in a striker.

With Ross Stewart sidelined until late September as he continues his recovery from an Achilles injury, Mowbray has been forced to play Hemir up front in the opening games and while the 20-year-old is a player with huge potential, he has struggled to make an impact so far.

One name on Sunderland's list of targets is Everton striker Tom Cannon, according to journalist Alan Nixon.

Cannon spent the second half of last season on loan in the Championship with Preston North End, scoring eight goals and providing one assist in 21 appearances in all competitions.

He has no shortage of suitors this summer and the Black Cats face plenty of competition for his signature, with Preston, Blackburn Rovers, Stoke City, Birmingham City, Sheffield Wednesday, Leeds United and Sampdoria all keen.

It had seemed that Cannon was heading back to Preston after the Lilywhites agreed a "six-figure loan fee on top of his wages", but his temporary exit from Goodison Park has been delayed as the Toffees struggle to sign a striker, meaning Cannon could be needed.

Some clubs are now plotting a move to buy Cannon for £8 million, with Sunderland, Stoke, and Sampdoria considering making an offer.

Out: Ross Stewart

Striker Stewart is one player the Black Cats certainly will not want to lose this summer.

The Scotsman's goals fired the club to promotion from League One during the 2021-22 campaign and he adapted to the Championship seamlessly last season, scoring an impressive 11 goals and registering three assists in 15 appearances in all competitions despite his injury problems.

However, Stewart has just one year remaining on his contract at the Stadium of Light and despite ongoing talks in recent months over a new deal, he is yet to put pen-to-paper on an extension.

That has led to speculation that the club could look to cash in on him this summer, with Southampton, Middlesbrough, Stoke City, Luton Town, and Rangers all said to be keen.

Mowbray says the club are not concerned about the prospect of losing Stewart for free next year and confirmed that they are not looking to sell him, but should they receive a significant bid, that stance could change.

Out: Danny Batth

Defender Batth's future at the Stadium of Light is surprisingly uncertain this summer.

The 32-year-old made 42 appearances in all competitions last season and he was rewarded for his performances as he was voted the club's Player of the Year.

However, Batth looks set to be allowed to depart this summer after falling down the pecking order, with Blackburn Rovers and Queens Park Rangers reportedly interested.

Batth was due to make a move to Ewood Park last week after Blackburn raised cash by selling a defender, but despite manager Jon Dahl Tomasson being keen to sign the 32-year-old, the club's owners have raised concerns about his age.

It remains to be seen whether Rovers will complete a deal for Batth, but with interest growing in his services, it seems unlikely he will remain on Wearside beyond the closure of the window.

Out: Lynden Gooch

Another key player from last season who could be heading out of the exit door is defender Gooch.

Gooch scored one goal and provided three assists in 32 appearances in all competitions last season and he even wore the captain's armband on a number of occasions, but according to Nixon, the 27-year-old "can leave at the end of the season and has already been warned he is unlikely to get a contract", so he may move on this summer.

Queens Park Rangers are said to be interested in a "cheap deal" for Gooch, while MLS sides are also keen which could see Gooch return to the United States for when the new season starts early next year.

The Black Cats have lowered the age of the squad this summer with younger signings and more experienced players like Batth and Gooch could be forced to leave as part of that policy.