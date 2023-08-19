Highlights Southampton have cashed in on some of their prized assets after relegation from the Premier League.

Russell Martin has added to his squad as well but will likely want to get more business done before the window.

Che Adams, Alex McCarthy, and Armel Bella-Kotchap could all depart.

Southampton have had a busy summer of transfer activity following their relegation to the Championship.

The likes of James Ward-Prowse and Tino Livramento have departed the club in big-money moves.

Arrivals haven’t been quite as splashy, with Shea Charles, Joe Lumley, and Ryan Manning arriving for a total of £10.5 million in transfer fees.

Russell Martin will be hoping further additions are made before the transfer deadline on 1 September.

The Saints will be aiming to build a side capable of competing for promotion back to the Premier League at the first time of asking.

With just under two weeks remaining in the market, here we look at the possible deals that could still occur at St. Mary’s before the window closes…

In: Duk

According to Darren Witcoop, Southampton are one of four sides monitoring a move for the Aberdeen forward.

Duk contributed 16 goals from 33 appearances in his first league campaign in Scottish football last year, earning plenty of plaudits for his performances.

His account for this year is yet to get up and running, but he did provide an assist in the team’s 3-1 loss to Celtic last weekend.

However, Southampton face competition from the likes of Leeds United, with both clubs monitoring the progress of the 23-year-old.

Out: Armel Bella-Kotchap

Bella-Kotchap’s future at Southampton is up in the air amid speculation surrounding Borussia Dortmund.

It has been claimed that the Championship side value the centre-back at €20 million (£17.2 million).

This valuation has reportedly put Dortmund off making a concrete offer for the German international.

Bella-Kotchap is also said to be uncertain over whether he would want the move as he is seeking regular game time this season in order to have a chance of making Germany’s Euro 2024 squad.

Out: Che Adams

Adams has been the subject of intense transfer speculation throughout the summer but has remained with the Saints for the time being.

However, that could still change in the coming couple of weeks.

According to the Daily Mail, Crystal Palace are eyeing a move for the forward before the deadline next month.

Adams has just one year remaining on his current contract, with no extension currently looking likely.

That means now is the ideal time for Southampton to cash in on the Scotland international, as they otherwise risk losing him as a free agent in the summer of 2024.

Out: Alex McCarthy

McCarthy finds himself as the second-choice goalkeeper at St. Mary’s under Martin, behind Gavin Bazunu in the pecking order.

The 33-year-old has been with the club since joining from Crystal Palace in 2016.

But a return to Palace could be on the cards, with the Evening Standard reporting that the Eagles are set to compete for his signature.

However, Everton’s interest is reportedly wide of the mark, meaning the London club could now be the only side looking to sign the goalkeeper.

Luton Town’s attempts to sign the Southampton player have led to them instead pursuing a move for Tim Krul from Norwich City.