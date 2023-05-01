It is set to be a busy summer for Blackpool as they rebuild following their relegation from the Championship.

The Seasiders' relegation was confirmed following the 3-2 defeat against Millwall at Bloomfield Road on Friday night, with interim manager Stephen Dobbie failing to prevent their return to League One.

Dobbie significantly improved performances since replacing Mick McCarthy last month and has won two of his five games in charge, but the damage was already done during McCarthy and Michael Appleton's disastrous tenures earlier in the season.

The 40-year-old is reportedly under consideration for the permanent job, with Ciaran Connolly, known to be a big fan of Dobbie, set to be involved in the process of appointing a new manager, according to journalist Alan Nixon, while former boss Neil Critchley, Leyton Orient's Richie Wellens, and Charlie Adam have also been linked.

As well as the managerial decision, it could be a busy transfer window for the club, with a number of incomings and outgoings expected.

Who could be arriving at Blackpool this summer?

In: Josh Bowler

Bowler re-joined the Seasiders on loan from Nottingham Forest in January.

The 24-year-old enjoyed an excellent first spell at Bloomfield Road, scoring eight goals in 45 appearances to help the club to a 16th-placed finish in their first season back in the Championship and he started this campaign well, with two goals in seven appearances to earn him the move to the City Ground in September.

Bowler was immediately loaned out to Olympiacos and after a disappointing spell in Greece, he returned to Lancashire earlier this year.

He has scored just two goals and registered one assist in his second stint at the club so far, while he has also struggled for regular starts, which is unlikely to force him into contention at his parent club next season.

Bowler will probably be allowed to depart Forest on a permanent basis this summer and while it has not worked out at Blackpool this time around, he could be a real asset in League One and would be more suited to Dobbie's style of football if he were to secure the permanent job.

Who could be departing Blackpool this summer?

Out: Jerry Yates

Yates is one player who seems likely to be heading for the exit door.

The 26-year-old is the club's top scorer this season with 15 goals, while he has also registered six assists in 43 appearances in all competitions.

Premier League sides Brentford and Bournemouth and Scottish Premiership outfit Rangers were all monitoring Yates in October, according to The Sun, while Alan Nixon claims that the Gers are eyeing a bargain deal this summer, with scouts sent to watch Yates in action in recent weeks.

It seems incredibly unlikely that the Seasiders will be able to keep hold of Yates in the third tier and he is likely to have no shortage of suitors over the coming months.

Out: Jordan Thorniley

After a difficult first few seasons at Bloomfield Road since his move from Oxford United in January 2020, Thorniley has established himself as a regular this season.

The 26-year-old has made 32 appearances in all competitions this campaign and has been one of the club's most solid and consistent performers.

Thorniley is out of contract in the summer and the Seasiders do not have the option to extend his deal, while he admitted in March that his full focus was on keeping the club in the Championship rather than his own future.

He is one of few players to come out of a disappointing season with any credit and it would be no surprise to see him attract interest from elsewhere if he does not commit his future to the club.