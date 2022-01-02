1 in, 2 out: The Luton Town January transfer business that could happen

Luton Town will collectively be thinking that a play-off spot is still an achievable and realistic target this Championship season.

The Hatters, who currently find themselves 14th in the second-tier standings, now have games in hand on their Championship counterparts, and should they show good form in those, they will be well within the top-six chasing pack.

Positivity emerged from the Bedfordshire club yesterday, with Luton starting the new year by extending Nathan Jones’ contract until 2027.

However, here, we take a look at some of the transfer business that Luton could get involved in this month…

In: Elliot Anderson

Luton failed in their attempt to bring Newcastle United midfielder Elliot Anderson to Kenilworth Road in the summer, as reported by Chronicle Live.

The report did suggest that the Hatters could reignite their interest in January, and with Anderson showing excellent form for the club’s U23s, it is a deal that could go through this month.

With new management in Tyneside, Newcastle could now be more willing to let the young midfielder get some experience away from St James’ Park.

Out: Elijah Adebayo

One player that could head the other way is Elijah Adebayo, with the 23-year-old making an impressive start to life in the Championship.

Adebayo already has 10 Championship goals this season, adding to the five that he netted last season, after joining the Hatters from League Two side Walsall.

Whilst not indicating that they were directly watching the physical forward, Chronicle Live reported in mid-December that scouts were sent to Luton to watch the Bedfordshire club against Fulham – a game where Adebayo scored and starred.

Out: Dion Pereira

It would be no shock to see Dion Pereira embark on a loan spell away from Kenilworth Road this month.

Pereira is an exciting prospect for the Hatters but he is not getting any game time around the first-team environment.

The 22-year-old did head out on loan to National League club Yeovil Town late last year, but he almost immediately returned after picking up an injury.

Now, he is back fit, Jones could opt for another temporary spell away from Bedfordshire.