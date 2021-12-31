1 in, 2 out: The Blackpool January transfer business that could happen

After an exciting start to their Championship return, Blackpool’s form has somewhat tailed off as we enter 2022.

The Seasiders were in and around the play-off spots at one stage but a run of just one win in their last 10 league matches have seen them drop to a mid-table spot.

That is still a solid place for the Tangerines to be in at this stage of the season, but they no longer have the momentum they once did and they could need some fresh bodies in to revitalise their campaign.

There’s not too many rumours relating to potential incomings right now on the eve of the transfer window but let’s look at some potential dealings that could occur at Bloomfield Road at the start of 2022.

In: Owen Dale

Blackpool just about beat the deadline to bring forward Dale in from Crewe Alexandra in August after he scored 11 times in League One last season from out side.

The 23-year-old had to wait a number of weeks to make his debut for the club but when he did against Reading he made an instant impact with a goal and assist.

Dale has started in four of his seven appearances and you’d imagine that next month, Neil Critchley and his team will look to make his loan move a permanent one.

Out: Ryan Wintle

This one would potentially hurt Blackpool a lot, but they’re potentially vulnerable to losing Wintle in January.

Another ex-Crewe player, Wintle joined Cardiff City over the summer but by the end of the transfer window he was sent on loan to Lancashire, with playing time set to be limited in the Welsh capital.

Wintle has played 17 times for ‘Pool this season and has been a key feature in the middle of the park, and with Cardiff struggling in the Championship there’s every reason to believe that they’d exercise their recall option.

Out: Bez Lubala

Blackpool took a punt on Lubala last summer from Crawley Town after he scored 12 goals in the fourth tier of English football – 20 appearances in all competitions later though and the attacking midfielder has seemingly vanished.

Lubala was last in a matchday squad back in February and the last time anything was heard of him was back in April, where he was made unavailable due to a ‘club matter’.

With over a year remaining on his contract still, what’s next for Lubala? Surely the club will look to seek a new team for the 23-year-old before his career completely stagnates.