1 in, 2 out: The AFC Bournemouth January transfer business that could happen

AFC Bournemouth will certainly be looking to make the most of the upcoming January transfer window.

2021 has certainly been kind to the Cherries and as a result they are flying high at in the Sky Bet Championship at present, with their 3-0 victory over Cardiff City last night ensuring that they top the league standings heading into the new year.

Scott Parker has developed his side into a free flowing, possession based, attacking unit that has so far swept almost every other team in the division away.

The question now is over whether the South Coast club need to add anymore players into the mix or not as the market gets closer to opening.

Here, we take a look at the AFC Bournemouth January transfer business that could happen next month…

In: Kelle Roos

The Derby County keeper is a player that is said to be of interest to the Cherries and could well be a shock January arrival at the Vitality Stadium.

Roos has fallen behind Ryan Allsop in the pecking order at Pride Park and could now be keen to move to a club where he may get more of a chance to make an impact.

He would provide strong competition for the current Bournemouth number one, Mark Travers and is a player who knows the division well.

With his contract being set to expire in the summer of next year, this could be a good low cost option for the club to pursue.

Out: Steve Cook

The Bournemouth skipper has been widely tipped to leave the club in January, with the Daily Mail reporting that both Queens Park Rangers and Nottingham Forest are interested in signing the centre back.

Cook has seemingly already informed the Cherries that he is keen to move on and it appears that Parker isn’t prepared to stand in his way.

The 30-year-old has been used sparingly this term and has struggled to dislodge the likes of Lloyd Kelly and Gary Cahill from the starting eleven.

With his contract up at the end of the season, it would be a shock to see him at the Vitality Stadium in February.

Out: Lloyd Kelly

Kelly is said to be a target for both West Ham and Newcastle United at present and could well be tempted by a move back to the Premier League.

However it has been stated that the Cherries would only consider selling the centre back for a substantial amount of money.

This means that he appears more likely to stay put on the South Coast at present as he continues to impress as stand- in captain.

With the defender still having plenty of years to run on his contract, it would take a lot of money to prize him away from the Vitality Stadium.