Huddersfield Town took another step towards Championship safety yesterday as they beat Cardiff City.

The Terriers claimed a 2-1 win thanks to goals from Joseph Hungbo and an own goal from Cardiff defender Jack Simpson. The home side scored through Isaak Davies, but it wasn’t enough as Huddersfield claimed all three points.

That win means Huddersfield move up to 20th place on 47 points, three points clear of 22nd place Reading and the Terriers still have two games left to play and a better goal difference than the Royals.

It now means a team that looked destined for League One football at one stage is just a point away from confirming their Championship status for another campaign.

There is obviously a lot of uncertainty about who could be the next Huddersfield manager this summer, and with that will come rumours about players arriving and departing.

Ahead of the summer transfer window opening, we have looked at one player coming in at Huddersfield and two players who could depart…

Who could Huddersfield Town sign this summer?

In: Martyn Waghorn

Waghorn joined Huddersfield in the January transfer window, having just gone on loan for the rest of the season from fellow Championship side Coventry City.

The 33-year-old has been part of the Terriers' squad since arriving in the winter window, featuring regularly under Mark Fotheringham and now Neil Warnock.

However, the forward has been in and out of the side in recent weeks, failing on some occasions to make the matchday squad.

It is likely that this summer is going to be a fresh start for the majority of the players at the club, as there will be a new manager coming through the door, which means everyone is getting a new start and fighting for their place in the team.

Waghorn may not have offered a lot since joining the club and has probably disappointed many supporters, but he could be someone the club looks to sign again this summer.

The striker has shown throughout the years that at this level he can contribute highly; maybe it's just that he joined a team that struggled for confidence until Warnock arrived.

The 33-year-old will be a free agent this summer as his Coventry deal expires, so it could be a possibility that Huddersfield look to sign Waghorn as a player that has experience and could be useful to have around the dressing room.

Who could leave Huddersfield this summer?

Out: Danny Ward

Danny Ward is yet again attracting interest from other EFL teams. Bolton Wanderers are said to be keen on signing the forward this summer as he possibly becomes a free agent.

The Trotters were linked with Ward back in the January transfer window, but a move never materialised. It now seems, ahead of the summer window, that interest has reignited.

The 32-year-old has entered the final month of his contract at the Yorkshire club, and if new terms are not agreed, he will be able to talk to interested parties this summer.

Ward has been an important player for Huddersfield again this season, featuring regularly in the starting XI and influencing many of their games.

The forward hasn’t matched his goal tally from last campaign, but the 32-year-old has still managed four goals and four assists in 32 league appearances.

It could be a big summer of change at Huddersfield, and despite having a long history with the Yorkshire outfit, Ward may fancy a fresh challenge this summer away from the club.

Out: Josh Koroma

Josh Koroma spent the first half of this season on loan at League One side Portsmouth before being recalled by Huddersfield to help in their relegation battle.

The 24-year-old has scored eight goals across all competitions that he has played in this season, and under Warnock, he has been a regular in the starting XI.

The forward is another Huddersfield player that is coming to the end of his contract at the club and speaking at the beginning of April, Koroma insisted that his focus was just on helping Huddersfield remain in the Championship.

The club doesn’t have the option to extend the player’s contract, so if he is going to stay at the club, there needs to be an agreement on fresh terms.

As of yet, there is no update on this potentially happening, so with it getting ever closer to his contract expiring, you would imagine the player could have already made his mind up.

Huddersfield are likely to be in the Championship next season, but this may not be enough for the club to keep hold of a player like Koroma, who may see he is better somewhere else.