Coventry City have enjoyed another brilliant season under Mark Robins, and it could still end up in promotion to the Premier League.

Promotion is a real possibility

The Sky Blues only need a draw to book their place in the play-offs, which is a magnificent achievement when you consider the resources that some of their rivals have in the league.

Nevertheless, Robins’ group have shown that they have real quality, and no matter how the campaign plays out, it has been another impressive year for Coventry.

However, the next few weeks are going to have big implications on the summer, and the recruitment team will no doubt have drawn up two plans depending on what division the side is in.

Therefore, it’s difficult to know exactly what will go on in the summer, but here we look at THREE potential deals that Coventry could be involved in early on in the window…

In: Luke McNally

The centre-back joined on loan from Burnley in January, and it’s fair to say he has been an inspired addition. McNally is ideally suited to the way that Coventry want to play, with his ability to play out, but he is crucially a strong defender that has improved the back line.

With the Clarets now in the Premier League, it seems inevitable that they will allow him to move on. So, with McNally settled at Coventry, the club must act swiftly to keep him in the Midlands for the long-term.

Other clubs will be keeping tabs on the 24-year-old’s situation though, so it won’t be easy to get this over the line.

Out: Viktor Gyokeres

This is the one that Coventry fans will not want to discuss, but the reality is that if they don’t win promotion, Gyokeres is sure to be on the move.

He has established himself as one of the best players outside the Premier League, and with his deal expiring in just over 12 months time, Coventry are going to have to sell.

It will be a real shame for the Sky Blues to lose their talisman, but he would bring in major funds that could be reinvested to help the squad. Of course, if Coventry go up, you’d expect Gyokeres to sign a new contract, so there’s a big few games coming up.

Out: Gustavo Hamer

Unfortunately for Coventry, they’re in a similar situation with another influential player, as Hamer’s deal with the club expires in the summer of 2024.

With that in mind, they won’t want his value to drop, so if fresh terms can’t be agreed, then Hamer is likely to be on the move. Again, he will command a decent fee that will fund a rebuild, and there’s sure to be Premier League interest in the classy midfielder.