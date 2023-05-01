Burnley are heading back to the Premier League.

Vincent Kompany's side have already confirmed their promotion and clinched the Championship title, which means they can now turn their attention to the transfer market as they look to get some deals done early.

With that in mind, we've highlighted three deals that could happen in the early part of the summer window...

Who could join Burnley early in the summer?

Ryan Kent

Rangers winger Ryan Kent has regularly been linked with a move to the Premier League in recent windows and it seems as though he could finally return to the top flight by joining Burnley.

The former Liverpool youngster has been a key weapon at Ibrox since his move there in 2019, scoring 33 goals and providing 57 assists in 218 appearances, but he is on course to leave the club when his contract expires this summer.

Kompany is reportedly an admirer of the 26-year-old and wants to bring him to Turf Moor ahead of the Clarets' return to the Premier League.

If he doesn't sign new terms with Rangers, Kent should be available at the start of July and could well be one of the Lancashire club's first signings of the summer.

Which players could leave Burnley early in the summer?

Bailey Peacock-Farrell

Clarets goalkeeper Bailey Peacock-Farrell has found himself behind summer arrival Aro Muric in the pecking order this season and it would be no huge surprise to see Kompany draft in an experienced backup ahead of the return to the Premier League.

That may mean even fewer minutes for the 26-year-old, who would surely look to leave the Lancashire club as a result.

Kompany revealed a few months ago that he planned to hold talks with Peacock-Farrell and that could see him sold early in the summer window.

Given his performances on loan at Sheffield Wednesday last term, he shouldn't be short of EFL suitors.

Samuel Bastien

It's been a testing first season at Turf Moor for Samuel Bastien.

The midfielder joined from Standard Liege last summer but has struggled to make too much of an impact – playing less than 600 minutes of Championship football this term.

It would be no surprise to see Kompany bolster his midfield options, which could mean that Bastien departs early in the summer.

Whether that would be on a permanent or loan deal remains to be seen.