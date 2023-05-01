Bristol City will be looking to end the 2023/24 campaign on a high by securing a positive result in their meeting with QPR next week.

The Robins were unable to back up their recent victory over Rotherham United in last weekend's clash with Burnley at Ashton Gate as Vincent Kompany's side claimed all three points in this fixture thanks to goals from Manuel Benson and Jay Rodriguez.

While City have exceeded the points tally that they amassed last season (55) during the current term (56), they will be determined to make a great deal of progress later this year with Nigel Pearson at the helm.

In order to have the best chance of reaching new heights in the Championship, the Robins will need to nail their transfer recruitment.

As well as strengthening their squad, City will need to make some decisions regarding the futures of their current players.

Here, we have decided to take a look at three potential deals involving the Robins that we might see early in the window.

Who could Bristol City sign ahead of the 2023/24 season?

Jake O'Brien

Jake O'Brien was initially linked with a move to the Robins earlier this year.

A report from Bristol Live revealed that City had held talks with Crystal Palace over a move for the centre-back.

According to a fresh update from the same publication, the Robins are still interested in signing O'Brien and are likely to submit a fresh offer for the defender this summer.

O'Brien is currently on loan at RWD Molenbeek where he has made 31 appearances for the Belgian outfit in all competitions.

Who could leave Bristol City this summer?

Alex Scott

Alex Scott has been linked with a plethora of clubs ahead of the upcoming window, and thus it would not be at all surprising if he makes an early exit from Ashton Gate.

As per 90min, Brighton & Hove Albion, Leeds United, Newcastle United and Brentford have all expressed an interest in signing Scott while Everton, Liverpool, Nottingham Forest and Sheffield United are also monitoring his situation.

Scott, who was named the Championship Young Player of the Year last month, could be sold for a significant fee this summer due to the fact that his contract runs until 2025.

The money from Scott's sale could then be re-invested in the club's squad by Pearson ahead of the new term.

Harvey Wiles-Richards

Another player who could leave the Robins during the early stages of the transfer window is Harvey Wiles-Richards.

The goalkeeper has not made a single senior appearance for the Robins this season due to the presence of Max O'Leary.

With Stefan Bajic set to return to Ashton Gate following the expiry of his loan deal at Valenciennes, Wiles-Richards is likely to fall down the pecking order.

In order to further the 20-year-old's development, the Robins may decide to sanction a loan move to a club in a lower division who are willing to play him week-in, week-out.