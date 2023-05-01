Blackburn Rovers are still in contention for a play-off place despite a poor run of recent form.

Jon Dahl Tomasson’s side have gone seven league games without a win going into tonight’s clash with Luton Town.

However, victories over the Hatters and Millwall in their final two games will give the team a decent chance at a top six spot, depending on results elsewhere.

Can Blackburn Rovers earn Premier League promotion?

Regardless of what division the club will be competing in next season, Rovers will already be preparing plans for the summer ahead.

Here are the transfers we could see at Ewood Park in the upcoming summer window…

In: Andrew Moran

The Brighton youngster has earned an impressive reputation at youth level and is on the cusp of breaking into senior football.

Moran made his Premier League debut coming off the bench in a win over Everton earlier in the season but has been confined to the U23s for most of the campaign.

However, Rovers have been linked with a potential move for the Irishman in the transfer window.

The midfielder has contributed nine goals and four assists in the Premier League 2 this season and has earned plenty of plaudits for his performances at that level.

A step-up to senior level football looks inevitable for the 19-year-old next season and Blackburn could be the home for his big breakthrough.

Out: Ben Brereton Diaz

Ben Brereton Diaz is set to depart Ewood Park this summer as a free agent.

The Chile international has been a key figure in the team over the last couple of seasons.

However, Blackburn knew the risks of not cashing in on the forward going into the final year of his contract.

With no renewal in place, the forward is free to leave the club at the end of the season.

It has been reported that a pre-contract with Villarreal has been signed, although nothing has yet been made official.

Out: Adam Wharton

Wharton has had a breakthrough season at Blackburn, making his first appearances at senior level with the club.

Wharton has impressed in the opportunities he has been given so far, earning 16 appearances in the Championship.

However, he has reportedly attracted interest from the likes of Crystal Palace ahead of this summer.

A move could be on the cards, which would be a big blow to Rovers given the excitement surrounding his emergence in the first team squad.