Birmingham City have a few issues to sort out even before the summer transfer window begins, with plenty of first-teamers out of contract in the summer.

They will surely want to get some of these first-teamers tied down to new deals as quickly as possible - and probably have the license to offer new contracts now they know they will definitely be competing in the Championship next season.

Their central defence is the main department that needs to be sorted out as quickly as possible, with Harlee Dean, George Friend, Nico Gordon and Kevin Long all set to see their deals expire at the end of this term.

Maxime Colin, who can also play at centre-back, sees his contract end as well and it remains to be seen whether the Frenchman is willing to extend his stay at St Andrew's.

There are other areas that will need to be addressed too, especially with their loanees set to depart, so it looks set to be another busy window in the Midlands with John Eustace at the helm.

Looking ahead to then, we take a look at three potential deals that could be pushed through during the early stages of the summer.

In: Lee Bonis (from Larne)

Birmingham are reportedly in the race to sign Larne forward Lee Bonis, who has recorded 14 goals and nine assists in 38 competitive appearances with his displays in Northern Ireland turning heads.

The Daily Mail believe Blackpool, Portsmouth and Wigan Athletic are also interested in securing his signature, although Birmingham may have the upper hand in this race considering the Seasiders and the Latics have been relegated over the weekend.

The 23-year-old's stance on his preferred destination remains to be seen - but he could play a useful part for Birmingham who could benefit from more depth up top.

And he could be particularly useful if Troy Deeney decides against extending his stay at St Andrew's.

Out: Neil Etheridge

Etheridge is reportedly on £23,000 per week and with this in mind, it would be difficult to see Blues keeping him if they have the chance to offload him.

And because he's on such a hefty salary, the Midlands side would be wise to let him go for free if that means they can get him off their wage bill.

Although he isn't likely to earn a similar pay packet if he moves elsewhere, he probably won't be short of interest considering his CV, with Huddersfield Town and Stoke City both being linked with him in January.

It remains to be seen whether either will reignite their interest in him. Lee Nicholls and Jack Bonham will be hoping the answer is no!

Out: Jordan James

Leicester City and Italian top-tier outfit Bologna are both interested in youngster Jordan James, according to The Sun.

The same outlet has reported that the Wales international would be open to a move to both teams, though it remains to be seen if his stance on a move to the King Power Stadium will change if the Foxes are relegated.

Unfortunately for James, fellow youngsters Jobe Bellingham, Alfie Chang and George Hall are also able to operate in the middle of the park and this could end up limiting his game time at St Andrew's for the foreseeable.

Eventually, the likes of Bellingham and Hall will surely be sold on, but it remains to be seen whether James will make an exit too.

If he isn't a key part of Eustace's plans for next term, the latter may decide to try and push for a move away.