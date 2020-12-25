1 in, 2 out: How Reading FC’s January transfer business could pan out as window opens next week

After a remarkable start to the season, Reading’s recent form has seen the drop out of the play-off places.

Despite that, Veljko Paunovic will feel his side are in a good position as they prepare for the busy festive period, although he will be aware that the January window can be crucial.

It’s a pivotal month in the season for any side looking to win promotion, and it’s no different for the Royals.

However, whilst there will be a focus on bringing in additional quality, the Berkshire outfit also face a battle to keep hold of key men.

Here we outline some of the business that could take place involving Reading in the upcoming weeks…

Out: Michael Olise

Nobody at the Madejski Stadium will want to lose the ridiculously talented youngster, but they are in a difficult position.

Firstly, there are reports that state he has a release clause, whilst he is entering the final 18 months of his deal, so if he doesn’t agree a new contract, it may be the time to cash in.

The teenager is attracting plenty of Premier League interest, and money may talk next month.

Prove you’re a true Reading FC fan by getting 100% on this 19-question quiz about former Royals strikers

1 of 19 Did Noel Hunt score more goals for Reading than his brother Stephen? Yes No

Out: Omar Richards

Another worrying situation for Reading involves Richards.

The full-back is out of contract in the summer and he is has caught the eye of top-flight clubs.

Again, Reading may have to cash in before losing him when his deal expires.

In: Lewis Morgan

Even if Olise stays, you could argue Reading need one more attacking option, as they lack the depth of some of their rivals.

And, the versatile Morgan, who can play down either flank or as a ten, is thought to be a target.

The former Celtic man is capable on the ball, can beat his man and would appear to suit Paunovic’s style.