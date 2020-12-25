1 in, 2 out: How Norwich City’s January transfer business could pan out as window opens next week

Norwich City are preparing for a big month in the transfer market.

After making a splendid start to the new season the Canaries find themselves firmly in contention to secure promotion back to the Premier League.

Sitting top of the table it seems that Daniel Farke’s side are favourites to go up, but that doesn’t mean that they can get complacent.

Other clubs in the league will be strengthening in January and so the pressure will be on Norwich to do exactly the same in order to maintain their place at the top of the tree.

But they’ll also have to ensure that they can keep their top players at Carrow Road.

Here are some of the deal that could be pursued involving the Canaries.

In: Emiliano Marcondes

Norwich City could be pursuing a move for the Brentford star.

The Bees’ midfielder is out of contract at the end of the season and with no new deal agreed he could be allowed to leave the club in order to recoup a transfer fee for the player.

The Canaries would love more quality in the ranks and Marcondes would certainly bring that.

Quiz: Have any of these 22 players ever been in Norwich City’s academy?

1 of 22 Has Harry Toffolo ever been in Norwich’s academy? Yes No

Out: Emi Buendia

A player who has been linked with every man and his dog.

Buendia is attracting plenty of interest from the Premier League with the likes of Arsenal and Leeds United both linked with a move.

Norwich City will be keen to keep him, but it seems inevitable that they’ll be fielding some calls.

Out: Todd Cantwell

Another Norwich City star who is sure to attract attention.

The 22-year-old was heavily linked with a move to Leeds United over the summer and it’s likely that the Canaries will be fighting off interested parties again.

Whether Daniel Farke will look to sell, however, seems unlikely.