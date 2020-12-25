2 in, 1 out: How Luton Town’s January transfer business could pan out as window opens next week

Luton Town will be hoping they can build on some impressive performances in the Championship under the management of Nathan Jones, as they head towards the New Year.

The Hatters are currently sat 14th in the Championship table, and will be looking to get back to winning ways, after holding AFC Bournemouth to a goalless draw in their most recent fixture.

It could be an interesting January transfer window ahead for Jones’ side, as he looks to make the necessary additions to his squad, to help them challenge higher up the second-tier standings heading into the second-half of the 2020/21 season.

But given their improvement in recent form, it wouldn’t come as a surprise to see interest from other clubs in some of their key players, so it’s set to be an interesting few weeks at Kenilworth Road.

We take a look at how Luton Town’s January transfer business could pan out with the window set to open next week.

In: Sam Woods

Competition for places is never a bad dilemma to have as a manager, and signing a defender could be tempting for Nathan Jones.

Crystal Palace’s Sam Woods could be someone that is available in the near future, with the defender only making one EFL Cup appearance so far this season.

He’s considerably far down the pecking order at Selhurst Park, and given that he’s only 22, he could certainly benefit from a loan spell elsewhere, as he looks to find regular game time to further his development.

In: Will Smallbone

Smallbone is another promising youngster that Luton Town could target in the January transfer window on loan.

The midfielder has only made two appearances for the Saints in all competitions this term, and could benefit from a loan spell in the Championship in search of regular game time.

Luton could benefit from adding depth to their midfield options as well, and signing a player that will be hungry to prove themselves in senior football like Smallbone is, would make it a smart signing by the Hatters.

Out: Brendon Galloway

Galloway is yet to make a start for Luton Town in the Championship this season, and will surely be looking for regular game time elsewhere, even if that is to be a loan spell away from Kenilworth Road this term.

The defender has previously been on the books with Everton, but hasn’t featured much at all for the Hatters in recent years, and it wouldn’t come as a surprise to see him eyeing a move elsewhere in the January transfer window.