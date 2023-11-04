Highlights Leicester City may look to bring in Amad Diallo on loan during the January transfer window to boost their chances of promotion to the Premier League.

Center-back Harry Souttar could be offloaded in order to make room for potential new arrivals at the club.

There is a possibility that forward Patson Daka may be sold in January to recoup some of the money Leicester paid for him.

As we enter the month of November, Leicester City and other Championship teams will have their eye on the upcoming January transfer window.

The Foxes had a very hectic summer, as they were just relegated from the Premier League and had several wantaway players on their books.

Some big names did depart, but with Enzo Maresca being appointed as the club’s new manager, the Italian was also keen on bringing in new players.

Leicester City - 2023/24 Signings Player Name Signed From Loan/Permanent Harry Winks Tottenham Permanent Tom Cannon Everton Permanent Conor Coady Wolves Permanent Stephy Mavididi Montpellier Permanent Mads Hermansen Brondby IF Permanent Yunus Akgun Galatasaray Loan Cesare Casadei Chelsea Loan Callum Doyle Man City Loan Issahaku Fatawu Sporting CP Loan

There was a high turnover of players in the summer, but it seems to have had no damaging effect, as the club sits pretty at the top of the table.

Despite looking on course for promotion, Maresca may want to make some changes in January as he looks to boost their chances of returning to the top flight but keeping his key players at the King Power is likely to be most important.

With that in mind, we've picked out three potential deals that would constitute a dream winter window...

In: Amad Diallo

Diallo was a player who was heavily linked with several Championship clubs during the summer transfer window. Leicester City were late arrivals among second tier clubs but there were reports suggesting they were interested in a deal.

Diallo had impressed on loan at Sunderland last season, and it was believed that Manchester United were unsure whether to keep the player or send him on loan once again. Unfortunately, the plans were put on hold as Diallo suffered an injury in pre-season that has seen him sidelined since.

The Ivory Coast international is now back on the grass and once the January transfer window comes around, Man United could be looking to loan him out to get match sharpness.

The Foxes don’t really need to add much to their squad, but Maresca may still be interested in a deal, and it is unlikely they would turn down the chance to take Diallo on loan for the remainder of the campaign. His arrival could help cement their place back in the Premier League next season.

Out: Harry Souttar

Souttar was a player who is said to have been close to an exit in the summer transfer window.

It was reported that Rangers were heavily interested in the centre-back and Maresca had given the green light for the Australian international to leave.

However, for whatever reason, the defender stayed at the King Power Stadium beyond the deadline but has struggled for minutes.

The 25-year-old has barely featured in the Championship this season and seems to be down the pecking order.

It would be no surprise to see them offload him to leave to free up more room for potentially new arrivals.

With a contract that runs until 2028, they may even be able to get a good price for him.

Out: Patson Daka

Daka is once again another Leicester player who was heavily linked with the exit door during the summer.

It was claimed that several Premier League teams were looking at the forward, with AFC Bournemouth, Everton, and Burnley all keen.

However, a deal was never agreed, as it was believed Leicester’s asking price was a major stumbling block in any deal.

The forward doesn’t seem to feature in the plans of Maresca and that was a one-minute cameo against Sunderland.

The 25-year-old is still under contract at the club until the summer of 2026, so Leicester will likely hope to move Daka on in January while his stock is still high, with a chance of recouping some of the money they paid for him.