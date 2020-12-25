1 in, 2 out: How Coventry City’s January transfer business could pan out as window opens next week

Mark Robins may be keen to strengthen his squad in January as Coventry prepare for a big second-half of the season.

The Sky Blues have endured a decent start to life back in the Championship, sitting six points clear of the relegation zone heading into January.

Saturday’s defeat to Sheffield Wednesday brought an end to an unbeaten run of eight games, which shows just how impressive they have been recently.

It could be a busy transfer window for Coventry, and here, we take a look at one player who could arrive and two who could leave next month…

In: Joe Pigott

Coventry have struggled to find the net on a regular basis this season – Matty Godden and Tyler Walker are their leading goalscorers with four goals to their names.

This could lead to Robins bolstering his attacking options, and one player who could be an option is Joe Pigott.

Pigott has scored 10 goals and registered four assists for AFC Wimbledon this season, despite the Dons sitting in the bottom-half of League One.

He has been on fire in the division below and could make the step-up to the Championship with ease.

Out: Gervane Kastaneer

Kastaneer has made only two appearances for City this season.

The winger has struggled for first-team opportunities, and perhaps that is to do with City’s 3-4-1-2 formation not suiting his style of play.

With his contract expiring at the end of next season, it wouldn’t be a surprise to see him leave.

Out: Jordon Thompson

Thompson’s future at the club looks uncertain.

The defender has endured a few loan spells away from Coventry, but has been unable to break into the first-team setup.

His contract expires at the end of the season, so a loan move away in January could be beneficial for him as he looks to extend his stay at the club.