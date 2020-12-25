1 in, 2 out: How Cardiff City’s January transfer business could pan out as window opens next week

Cardiff City have had a decent season so far, although with promotion the aim, it’s clear to see that Neil Harris’ men need to improve in the coming months.

The January window is always crucial for those sides that hope to go up, and the former Millwall chief will see the next month as pivotal as he looks to build a squad capable of putting together a winning run.

Harris will know where the squad needs strengthening, but he will also be aware that he cant just go out and splash the cash on new recruits.

So, a bit of wheeling and dealing may be required, and here we look at some business that could be on the cards with the Bluebirds…

In: Sam Greenwood

Bringing in a striker has to be the priority next month, with Leeds United’s Sam Greenwood thought to be a loan target for the Welsh side.

The 18-year-old is unproven at Championship level, but he has starred for the Whites in the U23 side and will be desperate to make an impact in the professional game.

Out: Filip Benkovic

There was a lot of excitement when Cardiff signed Benkovic on loan from Leicester but he has failed to make an impact since he joined.

Whilst Harris would want to keep him as backup, his parent club may want to recall the Croatian to send him elsewhere.

So, that could be a potential problem that the Bluebirds have to deal with next month.

Out: Gavin Whyte

The Northern Irish international has been restricted to be a bit-part role this season, and that’s not what he will have wanted.

It has been suggested a loan move away could be on the cards, which would seem to suit all parties.

Cardiff should be able to cope without Whyte for the run-in, and he would have the chance to kickstart his career elsewhere.