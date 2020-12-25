1 in, 2 out: How Blackburn Rovers’ January transfer business could pan out as window opens next week

It’s been a mixed season so far for Blackburn Rovers.

Despite showing plenty of promise, Tony Mowbray’s side once again find themselves rooted in mid-table in the Championship, several points adrift of the play-off places.

That is something that Rovers will no doubt be desperate to change, as they aim to finally secure their long-awaited return to the Premier League next season.

As a result, there is a chance that we could see some business done by Rovers in the January transfer window, in order to make the adjustments to the squad they may feel they need to put them in a position to really challenge for that promotion.

With that in mind, we’ve taken a look at one in and two outs we could see at Ewood Park next month, as Mowbray looks to put that squad in place.

In: Cedric Kipre

With Scott Wharton and Derrick Williams now long-term injury absentees, and Daniel Ayala now also a fitness concern, Blackburn are seriously short on options at centre back.

Mowbray has admitted that as a result of that, Rovers could target another central defender in January, and one option they could aim for, is Cedric Kipre.

Rovers were keen to sign Kipre in the summer, even agreeing a fee with Wigan’s administrators, only for the 24-year-old to instead join newly-promoted Premier League side West Brom.

But having failed to make a single league appearance for the Baggies since then, Rovers may be tempted to try their luck again in next month, when a loan move to give the centre back more game time could benefit all concerned.

Out: Hayden Carter

Should Rovers add another central defensive to their ranks in January, that could provide scope for a loan move away from the club for Hayden Carter in January.

The 21-year-old started in Blackburn’s last two league games of last season, although he has found his opportunities much more limited this time around.

The young centre back has so far made just one substitute appearance for Tony Mowbray’s side in the current campaign, with most of his game coming for the club’s Under 23s side.

A temporary move away in order to build on those first-team experience could therefore be beneficial for Carter, provided Rovers are able to ensure they have ample cover at the heart of their backline to allow him to make that move.

Out: Brad Lyons

Another young member of Blackburn’s squad who could be in line for a loan move away in January, is Brad Lyons.

The midfielder has yet to make a first-team appearance for Mowbray’s side since his move from Coleraine in 2019, although he has spent time out on loan at St Mirren.

This season, Lyons has been in prolific form for the club’s Under 23s side, scoring six goals in eight appearances, and a loan move to give him the chance to back that up at senior level makes sense as a next step.

Indeed, with his Blackburn contract set to expire in the summer, that could be the perfect move for Lyons, to prove to those watching on back at Ewood Park, or others in the Football League, that he is worthy of a new deal come the summer.