2 in, 1 out: How Barnsley’s January transfer business could pan out as window opens next week

Barnsley could be set for an interesting January transfer window ahead, as they look to make the necessary additions to their squad to challenge higher up in the Championship.

The Tykes are currently sat 13th in the second-tier standings, and will be keen to put together a positive run of results heading into the New Year.

For that to happen though, some of the Oakwell faithful might feel as though reinforcements are needed in the January transfer window.

But the New Year could be a nervy one for Barnsley supporters, with some of their key players previously attracting interest during the summer.

Cauley Woodrow is a classic example of this, with the forward scoring eight goals in 19 appearances for the Tykes this season, as they look to improve on last year’s 22nd-place finish in the Championship.

We take a look at how Barnsley’s January transfer business could pan out, with the New Year just around the corner.

In: Emile Smith Rowe

Smith Rowe is a player that has already shown he can perform to the required standard in the Championship, having spent part of last year’s campaign on loan with Huddersfield Town.

He has since returned to Arsenal, and has struggled for consistent game time in the Gunners’ squad since returning from injury.

The winger would certainly add some much-needed quality to Barnsley’s options in wide areas of the pitch, and they would be foolish not to try and land his signature in the January transfer window.

Smith Rowe will be eager to make a name for himself in senior football at a club that can offer him regular minutes, and Barnsley could be the ideal destination to do just that.

In: Keinan Davis

Davis is currently with Aston Villa, but has struggled for regular game time in Dean Smith’s side this season in the Premier League.

He has made just five appearances for the Premier League side this term, and is well down the pecking order in the first-team squad.

The forward has recently been linked with a move to Preston North End, QPR and Huddersfield Town according to Football Insider.

But Barnsley could certainly benefit from signing a striker to challenge Cauley Woodrow for his starting spot in the Barnsley squad, and Davis could be the player to do that.

Out: Cauley Woodrow

Woodrow has been hugely impressive for Barnsley over the years, and some would argue that without his contribution last season, the Tykes would have been relegated into League One.

The forward has hit eight goals in 19 appearances for Barnsley this season, and you would imagine that his strong run of performances hasn’t gone unnoticed in recent months.

Woodrow was linked to Bristol City back in January, but a move failed to materialise, as he extended his stay at Oakwell.

But given his impressive run of form recently, it wouldn’t come as a surprise to see further interest in his services in the New Year.