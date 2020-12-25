1 in, 1 out: How Brentford’s January transfer business could pan out as window opens next week

Thomas Frank has seen his Brentford side put themselves into promotion contention once again, with the Bees seeking to bounce back from last season’s play-off disappointment.

The West London club have recruited well this term, bringing in the likes of Ivan Toney and Vitaly Janelt from Peterborough United and Bochum respectively, underlining their continued ability to harvest bright young players from across Europe.

It remains to be seen as to whether the Bees will seek to strengthen further as we near the January transfer window, with Frank well known for scouring the market for personnel who can make a difference to his side’s fortunes.

Here, we take a look at which players might be coming IN and which players could be heading OUT of Brentford over the next few weeks as the transfer window swings open once more.

In

William Saliba

The Arsenal youngster has found game time hard to come by at the Emirates since completing his move from France and could well be set for a loan move to the Championship in order to prepare him for Premier League action.

A ball-playing defender, Saliba has already be linked on numerous occasions with a temporary move to the Brentford Community Stadium and would surely benefit from learning how to develop his game under Frank.

The Bees are well stocked at centre back, however the likes of Charlie Goode and Mads Bech Sorensen are largely inexperienced at second tier level meaning that the club could well be open to bringing in more quality in that area of the pitch.

With Saliba unlikely to break into Arsenal’s staring eleven, a move to Brentford could well beckon for the ex-AS Saint-Étienne man.

Out

Emiliano Marcondes

The Danish midfielder has been strongly linked with a move away from the club in recent weeks after falling out of favour under Frank this term and could well be heading for the exit door.

Capable of playing in numerous roles, Marcondes only has one year remaining on his current deal with the West London club and with no new terms seemingly on the horizon, Brentford could look to cash in next month.

Quite simply he hasn’t found his place in the current squad and is becoming more an more surplus to requirements as the likes of Josh Dasilva, Vitaly Janelt and Mathias Jensen continue to be the first choices in midfield.

A move away from the club now appears likely for a player who has shown sparks of brilliance but has largely lacked consistency during his time in a red and white shirt.