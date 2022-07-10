1 in, 1 out: 2 West Brom transfer deals that could happen before July 30th

The summer transfer window has already been something of an eye-catching one for West Brom.

There have already been two high profile signings join the club, with John Swift and Jed Wallace both arriving at The Hawthorns on permanent deals.

However, with Steve Bruce’s side expected to push for promotion next season, the business is unlikely to stop there, as they look to put together a squad capable of doing that.

Are these 20 statements about former West Brom players true or false?

1 of 20 Zoltan Gera first signed for West Brom in 2004 True False

So with that in mind, we’ve taken a look at one player West Brom could sign, and one player they could let go, between now and the end of the month.

In: Dwight Gayle

Gayle is a familiar face to Baggies supporters, following his hugely successful loan spell at The Hawthorns back in the 2018-19 season, and there may be a chance of a reunion this summer.

According to reports from The Northern Echo, with Gayle seemingly set to be surplus to requirements at Newcastle going forward, West Brom have held talks over re-signing the striker, but have yet to produce the right financial package to complete a deal.

Watford and Middlesbrough have also shown interest but are apparently in a similar situation financially, and it will be interesting to see whether that past connection with the Baggies could swing things in there favour here.

Out: Callum Robinson

Robinson has struggled to really settle at West Brom since making his loan move from Sheffield United permanent in the summer of 2020, and could potentially now be on the move again.

According to reports from journalist Alan Nixon via Patreon, Bruce is willing to let the attacking midfielder go this summer, amid interest from his former club Preston.

Although there are issues to be ironed out with West Brom preferring a sale and Preston favouring a loan, the fact that a parting of the ways may be best for all concerned – with the Baggies having strengthened in his position – means it may be no huge surprise if some sort of agreement over a deal was to be reached at some point.