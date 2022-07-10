1 in, 1 out: 2 Watford transfer deals that could happen before July 30th

Transfer activity at Vicarage Road has been relatively quiet so far this summer in terms of sales and incomings.

Following Watford’s relegation from the Premier League, many people, as often happens when a club drops to the Championship, expected somewhat of a mass exodus at the club.

That was expected to include the Hornets’ star players, such as Emmanuel Dennis and Ismaila Sarr, but, so far, neither have departed for the big money fees that were anticipated.

Instead, the likes of Cucho Hernandez, Moussa Sissoko and Philip Zinckernagel have departed for smaller sums.

With the above in mind, here, we’ve picked out two transfer dealings we think could happen before the end of the month – one in, one out.

OUT: Emmanuel Dennis

As above, a move has not materialised yet, and the momentum behind a move away is slowing, however, surely Watford cannot keep hold of Emmanuel Dennis.

The Nigerian international is still young at 24-years-old and is coming off the back of an impressive campaign in the Premier League.

12 goals in the top-flight in a struggling side are not numbers to be scoffed at, and as such, surely there is a team out there prepared to put their money where there mouth is and take a risk on Dennis.

If he remains at the club beyond the 30th July, we now know it is highly likely they will be available for Rob Edwards to select in his side.

IN: Adam Armstrong (loan)

This is certainly an ambitious signing from the Hornets and one their fans would be very happy with should they pull it off.

That move is a loan deal for Southampton forward Adam Armstrong.

Although a deal to bring the Saints forward to Vicarage Road felt optimistic, after recent developments, the chances of it becoming reality have increased.

That’s after Football Insider reported that Ralph Hassenhutl’s side are willing to allow the 25-year-old to leave temporarily this summer.

Armstrong is said to prefer a Premier League loan, however, you’d have to question whether the Saints would want to strengthen a bottom half rival, and there would surely be no interest from clubs in the top half.