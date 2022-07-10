1 in, 1 out: 2 Swansea City transfer deals that could happen before July 30th

Swansea City have had a very active summer so far in the transfer window, with four players arriving in South Wales to bolster Russell Martin’s first-team squad.

Centre-backs Harry Darling and Nathan Wood have joined from MK Dons and Championship rivals Middlesbrough respectively, as well as wing-back Matthew Sorinola on loan from Union Saint-Gilloise.

And let’s not forget the homecoming of Joe Allen, with the experienced Wales international returning to Swansea 10 years after departing for Liverpool.

There are still deals to be done though – both in and out – at the Swansea.com Stadium, so let’s take a look at a deal that could happen to bring a new player to the club, and also an outgoing one.

IN: Fin Stevens from Brentford

In the second half of last season, Swansea replaced the dynamism of Manchester United loanee Ethan Laird, who was recalled by the Red Devils and sent to Bournemouth, with Cyrus Christie.

That proved to be a good signing in the end, but now a free agent, Christie doesn’t appear to be heading back to Swansea on a permanent deal.

The need for a replacement is a big one, and this past week, Swansea have been linked with a move for Brentford youngster Fin Stevens.

Stevens has featured nine times for Brentford’s senior side, and the 19-year-old is now in need of a move for a season to aid his development.

In an attacking side like Swansea’s, Stevens could flourish, so it would be an ideal move for all parties.

OUT: Jay Fulton to Reading

Having been a vital cog in Swansea’s side under Steve Cooper, Jay Fulton found himself on the periphery of Russell Martin’s starting 11 for the most part last season.

The 28-year-old struggled to break up the duo of Matt Grimes and Flynn Downes, and even with the latter moving on to West Ham United, his place is likely going to be filled by Joe Allen.

However, there could be a lifeline for the Scot in the form of Swansea’s divisional rivals Reading, who want to sign the midfielder, according to Alan Nixon.

The Royals could offer Fulton regular first-team football due to their lack of midfielders – that is providing Swansea allow him to depart on loan, especially after Liam Walsh suffered a long-term injury.