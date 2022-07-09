1 in, 1 out: 2 Stoke City transfer deals that could happen before July 30th

The summer transfer window has already been a relatively busy one for Stoke City.

Aden Flint, Josh Laurent and Liam McCarron have all joined the club on permanent deals, while Harry Clarke and Gavin Kilkenny have joined on loan from Arsenal and Bournemouth respectively.

However, with so long to go in the transfer, it is unlikely that the Potters’ business has been completed just yet, with plenty more moves to be made one way or another.

So with that in mind, we’ve taken a look at one player who could join Stoke, and one player who could leave the club before the end of the month, right here.

In: Ciaran Clark

Stoke have already added one centre back to their squad this summer with the addition of Aden Flint, and it seems there may be more to come in that position.

According to The Daily Mail’s Craig Hope, the Potters are one of a number of Championship clubs wh are interested in signing Newcastle defender Ciaran Clark this summer.

Given the investment that Newcastle ought to be putting into their squad under their new owners, Clark may struggle to get much game time at St James’, where Eddie Howe will need to make space for new arrivals, meaning a move to somewhere such as Stoke for the 32-year-old, may not be a huge surprise.

Out: Connor Taylor

Centre back Taylor spent last season on loan at Bristol Rovers, where he played a key role in helping the club win promotion from League Two.

It is perhaps no surprise therefore, that the Gas are seemingly keen to bring him back to the Memorial Stadium for next season, and it seems they may have a good chance of doing that.

Stoke boss Michael O’Neill has admitted that he does not yet know if Taylor is ready for Championship level football with the Potters, and that there is no rush to get him into the first-team. As a result, another loan move to ensure Taylor can continue to develop with regular senior football, would certainly seem to be on the cards.