1 in, 1 out: 2 Sheffield Wednesday transfer deals that could happen before July 30th

Sheffield Wednesday had a strong season last year as they made it to the play-offs although they will have been disappointed not to have made it through the semi-finals being defeated by Sunderland.

However, Darren Moore will be keen to get his side in better shape so they are able to compete for promotion again next season and hopefully go a step further.

The club have made some solid additions so far but there is still some work to be done ahead of the new season.

With that in mind, here we take a look at two Sheffield Wednesday transfer deals that we could see happen before the end of the month.

1 in: Mallik Wilks

This feels like a transfer saga that has been going on for a while but it looks as though there is more to come with this one.

It’s been no secret that Wednesday are keen on bringing the forward to Hillsborough this summer and Wilks himself is keen on making the move across himself.

It was recently reported by Yorkshire Live that the two clubs have failed to come to an agreement for the player therefore looking as though it could be one that falls through.

Furthermore, Hull Live reported that the 23-year-old was set to stay at the MKM Stadium and fight for his place in Shota Arveladze’s side despite not featuring much for him last season.

Despite this, it seems both Wednesday and Wilks remain open to a move happening this summer and therefore it could still happen.

However, it may ride on how far Hull will push this deal for the player going into the final year of his contract at the club.

1 out: Alex Hunt

According to a report from The Star, midfielder Alex Hunt is attracting interest this summer from two unnamed sides in League Two.

After failing to have an impact in the 2020/21 season, the 22-year-old spent last season out on loan with Grimsby Town and then Oldham, making 13 appearances for the Latics as they suffered relegation down to the National League.

Nevertheless, Hunt decided to extend his contract at Hillsborough which now keeps him at the club until 2023 and he will be eager to try and force his way into Darren Moore’s team.

That being said, Moore has plenty of midfield options making it seem unlikely that Hunt would be able to break into the first team.

Whether as a loan move or a permanent, Wednesday would be smart to look at a move to one of these League Two clubs to give their youngster the opportunity to play some regular first team football.