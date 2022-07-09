1 in, 1 out: 2 Sheffield United transfer deals that could happen before July 30th

After defeat in the Championship play-offs last season, Sheffield United will be targetting going one step further in 2022/23.

Paul Heckingbottom will know that more work needs to be done to his squad to ensure that can happen – with centre-back Anel Ahmedhodzic and on-loan Manchester City midfielder Tommy Doyle the only new arrivals so far.

There’s still a long way to go until the start of the season and it would be no surprise if there is a fair bit more business at Bramall Lane, both in terms of incomings and outgoings.

With that in mind, we’ve highlighted two Blades transfer deals that could happen before the end of the month…

In: Tim Iroegbunam

United are one of a host of Championship clubs interested in Aston Villa midfielder Tim Iroegbunam this summer, according to Birmingham Live.

The 19-year-old is highly rated at Villa – having been praised for his training ground efforts by Steven Gerrard and given his debut last season – but it appears they could allow him to leave the club on loan.

Bolstering the midfield areas would make sense from a Blades perspective, particularly given the situation concerning the next player on our list, and Iroegbunam could help them do that.

A technical player that is willing to work hard and will be hungry to impress – it would be no surprise to see the Championship club move for him this month.

Out: Sander Berge

As he has been in every window since their relegation from the Premier League, Blades big-money 2020 arrival Sander Berge has been linked with the exit door once again.

The midfielder is a player that you feel Heckingbottom would love to keep at the Yorkshire club but with a reported £35 million release clause in his contract, there is certainly a chance he could depart.

According to Sky Sports Transfer Centre (09/07, 08:25), United will consider offers of around the £22 million fee they paid for the Norweigian two and a half years ago.

Werder Bremen are the latest club to be linked with Berge and are said to have made a £17.9million bid as they tool up for life back in the Bundesliga, with two other German top flight clubs keen.

It seems unlikely that will be accepted but should an acceptable offer come in, there is a chance that the 24-year-old could depart.