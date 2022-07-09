1 in, 1 out: 2 Reading FC transfer deals that could happen before July 30th

Reading will need to be productive in the coming weeks if they are to have a competitive squad at their disposal in time for the start of the 2022/23 Championship campaign.

Recruiting Tyrese Fornah yesterday though, they are making strides towards being more competitive but will need to sign more midfielders between now and the end of the transfer window to give them enough depth in this department.

A left-back or two should also be on the agenda following the departure of Baba Rahman on the expiration of his loan spell in May, with two preferably needed to cover for an injury.

Quiz: 21 statements about former Reading FC players – Are they true or false?

1 of 21 Chris Gunter has just signed for MK Dons True False

However, surgery is required elsewhere with their lack of attacking firepower following the loss of John Swift a real concern – and they may need a couple of forward-thinking players to fill the void the ex-Chelsea man has left.

Further departures can’t be ruled out though, especially those who are currently earning a sizeable wage at the Select Car Leasing Stadium with the Royals needing to abide by a strict business plan.

With incomings and outgoings in mind, we take a look at one player that could arrive in Berkshire in the coming weeks and one that could depart.

In: Jeff Hendrick

The SCL Stadium is a potential destination for Newcastle United midfielder Hendrick this summer, according to a report from the Daily Mail.

The Republic of Ireland international is unlikely to be a key first-teamer under Eddie Howe next season after being sent out on loan to Queens Park Rangers in January – and though he didn’t make the biggest impact in the English capital – he could be a good option for the Royals.

Despite the arrival of Fornah, the Berkshire outfit are still desperately lacking options in central midfield with another target in Jason Shackleton reportedly on his way to league rivals Millwall.

Dejan Tetek and Tom McIntyre may be available as alternatives – but the former is still very inexperienced and the latter normally operates in defence.

Out: George Puscas

Romanian forward Puscas is one of the favourites to leave Berkshire this summer with the 26-year-old likely to be a high earner, signing for the club for a club-record fee when they were under no restrictions.

Unfortunately, he hasn’t been able to thrive up front on his own and with manager Paul Ince potentially playing one up top again next season, he may be deemed surplus to requirements if they can line up a couple of forwards to take his place.

Ideally for them, his departure would give the Royals the breathing room to recruit a few more players, all of whom could make a real difference with quality and depth in most departments needed.

He isn’t short of interest either with Cagliari believed to be in contact ahead of a potential move, with the Italian club seemingly impressed with his performances for Pisa during the second half of the 2021/22 campaign.