1 in, 1 out: 2 Preston North End transfer deals that could happen before July 30th

Ryan Lowe will be hoping he can put together a play-off challenge with Preston North End this season, as he continues to shape the squad into how he wants it.

The Deepdale club had a pretty non-descript year last season with them finishing in mid-table, and never showing the consistency needed to challenge further up.

That is a big aim for them this season coming, then, and here we’re looking at two bits of transfer business that could yet happen before the campaign begins…

In – Callum Robinson

Callum Robinson is a player that Preston North End fans are already familiar with and there is talk this summer that he could make a return to Deepdale.

According to Lancashire Live, West Brom are willing to let the forward leave this summer if the right offer comes in and so we could see Robinson heading back to a club where he produced some decent stuff during his time there.

Time will tell, but it would likely be a signing that plenty of Preston fans would get behind.

Out – James Pradic

Pradic is a decent young goalkeeper coming through but it’s fair to say that it is unlikely he is going to be getting first-team football at Preston this coming season at least, and so maybe a loan deal will be considered for him.

He’s been in the matchday squad for pre-season but there are more experienced names ahead of him in the squad and come the league starting he’ll obviously be down the pecking order.

Maybe Preston will feel a loan for him this coming season is the next best step in his development.