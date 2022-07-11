1 in, 1 out: 2 Portsmouth transfer deals that could happen before July 30th

Well underway with their pre-season preparations, Danny Cowley will be looking to continue strengthening his Portsmouth squad ahead of the opening game of the League One campaign.

Pompey begin the new season with a trip to Sheffield Wednesday, with both clubs likely to be ambitious about what the campaign could possibly hold.

Adding Zak Swanson and Marlon Pack to the squad already this summer, it remains to be seen how the rest of the transfer window plays out for Cowley and Co.

Here, we take a look at one potential and potential out at Portsmouth as the summer window progresses…

In – Kyle Joseph

Swansea City are open to offers for 20-year-old striker Kyle Joseph this summer, as per a report from Wales Online with Portsmouth reportedly in pursuit of the young forward.

It is their opening day competitors who are also competing with Pompey for the signature of Joseph.

Appearing 10 times in the Championship during the latter part of the campaign, the 20-year-old spent the first half of last season on loan with Cheltenham Town.

Joseph netted four times during his loan stint at the Jonny-Rocks Stadium, providing a further two assists.

Out – Ronan Curtis

Ronan Curtis is one Portsmouth player who could be playing his football elsewhere when the new campaign gets underway.

A report from Portsmouth-based outlet The News from last month suggested it was growing increasingly likely that the exciting attacker would depart during this summer.

With a fee around the £500,000 mark likely to secure his services, it is difficult to determine whether any interested clubs will look to agree a deal for Curtis, with the 26-year-old possessing just a. year left on his current deal.

Curtis was involved in Portsmouth’s 2-0 triumph over Qatar SC in Spain yesterday, playing 61 minutes.