1 in, 1 out: 2 Peterborough United transfer deals that could happen before July 30th

Peterborough United will be aiming for an immediate return to the Championship under Grant McCann this season.

The Posh showed their true quality in patches and things were a lot less doom and gloom at London Road following the departure of Darren Ferguson last term.

There are a lot of survivors remaining in the squad from Peterborough’s second placed finish in League One in 2020/21, when McCann’s Hull City won the title, and with Barnsley and Derby County all undergoing squad rebuilds, there could be an opportunity for the Posh to be early pace-setters.

Here, we have taken a look at two Posh transfer deals that could happen before July 30th…

One in: Tyreece Simpson

The mysterious case of Tyreece Simpson’s seemingly non-existent future at Ipswich Town continues to rumble on at Portman Road.

The Tractor Boys do not seem interested in utilising the 20-year-old in their first team, but also do not want to sell him for below his value in the transfer market.

The Posh have been interested in the physical striker in the past, as per the East Anglian Daily Times, and a bid for the talented forward could be fuelled financially by a sale of Jonson Clarke-Harris if it did come to pass.

Simpson has one year remaining on his deal at Ipswich, according to Transfermarkt, and therefore in terms of asset management it is probably the right decision to offload him this summer, should no first team chances materialise.

Quiz: Can you name which club these 27 ex-Peterborough United players are playing for now?

1 of 27 Flynn Clarke? Norwich Brentford Watford Leeds

One out: Ronnie Edwards

Ronnie Edwards has been linked with a host of Premier League clubs this summer, and after playing a key role for the England U19 side in their European Championships triumph, it seems very unlikely that the ball playing defender sticks around for the 2022/23 campaign.

The 19-year-old was a valuable but not influential player in the second tier last season, making 31 league starts, but with three years remaining on his deal and after just suffering relegation, a sale looks likely to aid the club’s finances.

A potential loan-back option may materialise in negotiations, but with under three weeks remaining until the big kick-off, it seems unlikely Edwards will be available for selection come opening day.