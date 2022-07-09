1 in, 1 out: 2 Norwich City transfer deals that could happen before July 30th

It has been something of a quiet summer for transfer window for Norwich City so far.

The Canaries have signed just one player since the market opened, with midfielder Isaac Hayden joining on a season-long loan from Newcastle United.

However, that is something that could change soon, with deals seemingly being worked on to put together a squad that can compete for promotion back to the Premier League next season.

So with that in mind, we’ve taken a look at one player who could join Norwich, and one player who could leave the club before the end of the month, right here.

In: Gabriel Sara

One player who looks to be edging towards a move to Carrow Road, in attacking midfielder Gabriel Sara.

According to reports from the player’s native Brazil, the Canaries are close to agreeing a deal with the 23-year-old’s current club Sao Paulo, about the signing of the Sara for a fee believed to be in the region of £9.1million for the player, who has scored 17 goals 113 senior games to date in his career.

Although there is apparently still some debate over how the fee will be paid, it is thought that will not delay the completion of the move, meaning Sara could be a Norwich player by the end of the month.

Out: Bali Mumba

Having joined Norwich from Sunderland in the summer of 2020, Mumba has struggled for regular game time at Carrow Road so far.

The versatile full-back has featured just nine times for the Canaries, and spent the second half of last season on loan in the Championship with Peterborough, as they were relegated to League One.

Now it seems as though the 20-year-old could be on the move again this summer, with Football Insider reporting that another League One side, Plymouth Argyle, have agreed a deal to take Mumba on loan for the coming campaign, meaning his temporary departure from Carrow Road may not be far away.