1 in, 1 out: 2 Millwall transfer deals that could happen before July 30th

Despite Jed Wallace’s exit, it’s been an encouraging summer for Millwall as they look to build on their impressive ninth-place finish in the Championship last term.

Losing their talisman is clearly a blow but they’ve moved quickly to make some impressive signings and will be hoping to bring in one or two more before their season gets underway against Stoke City on the 30th of July.

There could be some departures as well and with that in mind, we’ve highlighted two deals that could happen before the end of the month…

In: Jamie Shackleton

It almost feels a case of when and not if Jamie Shackleton joins Millwall, with Football Insider claiming yesterday they’d won the race for him.

Leeds Live have indicated today, however, that the deal is not wrapped up just yet but it would be a surprise not to see the midfielder link up with Rowett’s squad before the end of the month.

His energy and quality in possession should make him an instant favourite at The Den and it is understood the Lions are willing to pay a significant chunk of his wages to ensure he does arrive – an offer that the Royals will likely be unable to match considering their current predicament.

Out: Danny McNamara

QPR’s latest reported offer for Danny McNamara was an almost insulting £300,000 and they’ll need to up that significantly to stand any chance of prizing him away from The Den.

Millwall will be desperate to keep hold of the 23-year-old after a breakthrough season in 2021/22 but his contract is set to expire next summer so unless a new deal is agreed they may feel they have to consider outside offers.

Rowett has claimed that the Lions are trying to wrap up negotiations with McNamara over a new contract quickly and should those end negatively, it may leave the door open for the R’s – or another club – to strike.

It’s a big ‘if’ of course as the defender is a product of the club’s academy system and there is plenty of positivity at Millwall around what can be achieved in the coming seasons.

But should he decide against signing a contract extension then he would seem an ideal addition for the R’s, with new manager Michael Beale looking to sign attacking full-backs.

McNamara is said to be their top target so while his exit looks unlikely, it could happen this month.