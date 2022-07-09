1 in, 1 out: 2 Middlesbrough transfer deals that could happen before July 30th

Middlesbrough are seen as one of the favourites to win promotion this season, which is understandable as they have Chris Wilder in charge.

The former Sheffield United boss knows what it takes to be successful at this level, whilst the way he improved Boro last season, even if they couldn’t get a play-off place, offers more reason for optimism.

However, Wilder will be aware that more work needs to be done in the transfer market, even though the Teesside outfit have already made some smart additions.

The focus among the support will be on incomings but departures are necessary too, and here we look at ONE signing and ONE exit that could happen before the end of the month…

In: Adam Armstrong

There are contrasting reports about whether Armstrong will be able to leave Southampton this summer but the reality is that he struggled last season and the south coast side will want to bring in a few attacking options.

So, whilst nothing is imminent in terms of a transfer, when the Saints do the business they want, it could free up space for Armstrong to leave and a return to the north east will appeal.

For Boro, Armstrong would be worth waiting for as he has proven himself to be a top player at this level in the past and he would be the prolific striker they desperately need.

Out: Djed Spence

We’ll go with the obvious one and Boro fans will be hoping it’s finally complete by the end of the month!

It’s no secret that Spence is in talks to join Spurs and it will be best for all parties when this is finally sorted. The big fee that the wing-back will bring in should also trigger a few more deals for Wilder as he looks to improve this Boro squad.