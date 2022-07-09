1 in, 1 out: 2 Luton Town transfer deals that could happen before July 30th

Luton Town will be hoping to continue being productive in the transfer market between now and the start of the 2022/23 campaign following a good start to the summer window.

They secured their seventh signing earlier this week with Carlton Morris’ arrival from Barnsley perhaps the Hatters’ most impressive addition thus far after seeing him impress as one of the Tykes’ only good performers during the 2021/22 season.

He looks set to partner another ex-Tyke in Cauley Woodrow up front, though the likes of Elijah Adebayo and Harry Cornick could change that with the Bedfordshire outfit having plenty of depth up front.

They have also fully addressed their goalkeeping department and have added options in their advanced midfield and wing-back areas with the arrival of Luke Freeman and Alfie Doughty.

With Doughty, Woodrow, Matt Macey, Watson and Morris all joining for transfer fees though, it remains to be seen whether further departures are on the way to balance the books at Kenilworth Road.

We take a look at one incoming and one outgoing deal that could happen at the second-tier side in the coming weeks.

In: Matt Smith

21-year-old Smith plied his trade with Doncaster Rovers last term, appearing as one of the first names on the teamsheet with 49 appearances in all competitions during the 2021/22 campaign.

Despite his former loan club being relegated, he has seemingly done enough to attract interest from Championship sides with Luton and Millwall both in the race to recruit him, according to The Sun.

The Lions look set to land Jamie Shackleton though and this could potentially provide the Hatters with a better chance to get this deal over the line, with Arsenal potentially ready to offload him permanently in the coming months.

At this stage, it doesn’t look as though he will be a major part of Mikel Arteta’s plans and this is why a permanent move for the midfield could be on the horizon, with a short move to Luton potentially tempting for the 21-year-old.

Out: Harry Isted

Even though Luton suffered an injury crisis in the goalkeeping department last term, Isted was still limited to just three competitive appearances during 2021/22.

And though Simon Sluga may have left during the winter, summer additions Ethan Horvath and Macey may push him to fourth in the pecking order at Kenilworth Road with the 25-year-old likely to remain behind James Shea in the pecking order too.

At 25, he needs to be playing as regularly as possible if he wants to fulfil his potential and this is why it wouldn’t be a surprise to see him make an exit in the coming weeks, either on loan or permanently.

Shea is a long-term absentee though and this may mean Isted remains at the club until January, though it remains to be seen whether Nathan Jones believes having two shot-stoppers will be sufficient for the first half of the next campaign.