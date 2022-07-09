1 in, 1 out: 2 Hull City transfer deals that could happen before July 30th

It’s been a busy summer transfer window so far for Hull City and Tigers fans will be hoping that the ambition they are showing translates into results on the pitch.

It’s clear Hull want to make an impact next season and some of the signings they have made has underlined that fact.

What other business could we see from them between now and the end of the month, though? We take a look now…

In – Oscar Estupinan

The Colombian striker is one that seems apparently on the brink of joining the Tigers this summer with Hull Live reporting earlier in the week that the deal is close to getting done.

There’s been no official confirmation of the move but it does seem as though it is quite possibly going to be done soon, as Hull aim to add to their attacking options.

Fans will hope the South American has a similar impact to the likes of Abel Hernandez, with the Uruguayan a big hit on Humberside in the end.

Out – Mallik Wilks

Wilks’ future remains up in the air and a decision will need to be made over him in the coming weeks.

As per the Sheffield Star, Sheffield Wednesday remain keen on bringing in Wilks, with Darren Moore wanting to add him to the Owls’ squad as they look to challenge for promotion from Sky Bet League One this coming season.

However, Hull are not going to let him go on the cheap and so it remains to be seen if the two sides can reach an agreement over a fee.