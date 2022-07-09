1 in, 1 out: 2 Coventry City transfer deals that could happen before July 30th

Coventry City had a solid season last year under the management of Mark Robins and now they will be looking to build upon their progress and push forward next season.

Robins has made a couple of additions to the squad so far but the boss will no doubt be keen to build his squad further before the start of the new season.

With that in mind, here we take a look at two Coventry City transfer deals that could happen before the end of the month.

1 in, Tayo Adaramola

Journalist Alan Nixon reported that the Sky Blues were interested in a loan deal for defender Adaramola from Crystal Palace.

Last season, the 18-year-old made two appearances for Palace’s first team in the FA Cup and seems to be a promising player.

Another update from Alan Nixon claimed that Preston North End have now entered the competition to try and secure the youngster’s services for next season.

However, the Coventry boss is set to hold conversations with the defender in an attempt to try and convince him to make the move to the Sky Blues for next season.

Whether this one will get done is yet to be seen but considering it would be a loan move, it seems relatively low risk whilst the reward could be worth a lot in the side.

1 out, Callum O’Hare

It was reported by Alan Nixon that Callum O’Hare was on Burnley’s wanted list following the arrival of Vincent Kompany as manager after the Clarets’ relegation to the Championship.

The 24-year-old was a key part of the Sky Blues side last season making 45 appearances and scoring five goals and with two years left on his contract, Coventry will be hoping to keep him.

Football Insider reported that the club have turned down multiple bids from Burnley for their player also the report also claims that Burnley are willing to come back with another improved offer before the window closes.

Whilst Robins will be keen to keep hold of his player, it seems Burnley will be pushing hard to secure this transfer which could cause Coventry to have to listen to an offer.