1 in, 1 out: 2 Charlton Athletic transfer deals that could happen before July 30th

Charlton Athletic have made five new signings this summer, strengthening their defensive contingent in particular ahead of the 2022/23 League One campaign.

Eoghan O’Connell, Mandela Egbo, Joe Wollacott, Conor McGrandles and Steven Sessegnon have arrived at The Valley, but there are plenty of other areas of the squad that could do with addressing between now and the end of July.

The Addicks will be desperate to improve on their 13th placed finish in 2021/22, and it will be interesting to observe how they begin the season, with Ben Garner changing the style of play significantly.

Here, we have taken a look at one player who may leave and one who may come in before the season kicks off…

One in: Ryan Edwards

News broke this morning that Dundee United captain Ryan Edwards is on the radar of the Addicks, according to Alan Nixon’s Patreon.

The 28-year-old has bags of EFL experience under his belt and could go some way to helping Charlton build from the back in 2022/23.

One concern from the outside is that the Addicks are yet to sign a left footed centre back to replace Akin Famewo, and Edwards is also a right footed option.

Therefore, Edwards’ arrival could potentially see one of the club’s current contingent of right footed centre backs, Sam Lavelle, O’Connell, Ryan Inniss and Deji Elerewe, offloaded to accommodate the former Plymouth Argyle man.

One out: Alex Gilbey

Charlton have an abundance of central midfield options heading into the new season, and such that may cause some unrest with it difficult to distribute playing time to keep everyone involved.

Garner’s central midfield options currently consist of the following: George Dobson, Aaron Henry, Jake Forster-Caskey, Scott Fraser, Conor McGrandles, Sean Clare, Albie Morgan and Alex Gilbey.

Eight options for three or possibly only two spots in the starting XI is not healthy for the squad, and Gilbey stands out as one of the players less suited to possession-based football.

Clare can play in the backline and Forster-Caskey has had serious injury problems in the not too distant past, but to keep morale high in every corner of the squad, some outgoing transfers may be necessary between now and the big kick-off.