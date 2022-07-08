1 in, 1 out: 2 Cardiff City transfer deals that could happen before July 30th

Cardiff City are quietly having one of the most impressive summer transfer windows in the Championship, and will be optimistic about their chances of kicking on under Steve Morison next season.

The Bluebirds have completed ten signings already, with the latest one, Romaine Sawyers, being arguably one of the best pick-ups of the window by any second tier club.

The vast majority of deals have been free transfers, as the club head towards their fourth season since relegation from Premier League.

The up and coming crop in the Welsh capital has shown bags of potential at times, and it will be exciting to monitor the development of the likes of Joel Bagan, Isaak Davies and Rubin Colwill once again this term.

Here, we have taken a look at one player who may arrive and one who may leave Cardiff before July 30th…

One in: Paddy Lane

Football Scotland revealed last week that Cardiff City are one of multiple clubs interested in a move for Paddy Lane this summer.

The 21-year-old was one of the breakthrough young stars of League One last season at Fleetwood Town, and it is no surprise to see interest from a higher level.

Lane is very versatile and could suit Morison’s 3-5-2 system, offering competition for places with Bagan, but also offering an option in a front three or even in central midfield, having played in all three positions for the Cod Army in their third tier relegation scrap last term.

One out: James Collins

Derby County and Portsmouth are both interested in a move for James Collins, as per Football Insider, with the former and newly taken over Rams appearing to be in the driving seat.

John Percy, of the Daily Telegraph, revealed earlier this week that the 31-year-old will be able to leave the club on a free transfer this summer, despite having a year remaining on his contract, and that would suggest that it is only a matter of time until an exit is confirmed.

With David McGoldrick, Conor Hourihane and others arriving at Pride Park this week, Collins could be excited by the opportunity to spearhead the Rams’ promotion bid in 2022/23.