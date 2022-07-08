Burnley have already been involved in a great deal of transfer business this summer.

Following their relegation from the Premier League, the Clarets opted against offering 14 senior players new deals.

Since Burnley made this decision, Nick Pope has sealed a permanent exit from the club whilst the Championship out have sanctioned loan moves for Lukas Jensen and Wout Weghorst.

In terms of incomings, manager Vincent Kompany has managed to secure the services of Luke McNally, Samuel Bastien, CJ Egan-Riley, Scott Twine and Taylor Harwood-Bellis.

With the Clarets set to face Huddersfield Town in the Championship on July 29th, it wouldn’t be at all surprising if they engage in some more activity in the coming weeks.

Here, we have decided to take a look at two deals that could happen between now and the club’s clash with the Terriers…

In: Callum O’Hare

According to a report from Football Insider, Burnley have had multiple bids for Coventry midfielder Callum O’Hare.

Instead of giving up on this particular pursuit, it is understood that the Clarets are willing to submit an improved offer for the 24-year-old.

If Burnley can convince Coventry to part ways with O’Hare, they could potentially go on to thrive in the Championship with the former Aston Villa man in their side.

During the previous campaign, O’Hare demonstrated that he is more than capable of competing at this level as he provided 13 direct goal contributions for the Sky Blues in 45 league appearances.

Out: Maxwell Cornet

When you consider that Maxwell Cornet managed to provide a respectable total of 10 direct goal contributions in the Premier League for Burnley last season, it is hardly a surprise that he is attracting interest from clubs in this division.

A report from the Daily Mail has revealed that the Clarets have already rejected an approach from Nottingham Forest for the Ivory Coast international this summer.

As per The Athletic, Cornet has a £17.5m release clause in his contract that can be triggered by potential suitors due to Burnley’s relegation to the Championship.

With Chelsea currently keeping tabs on Cornet, it wouldn’t exactly be a shock if the 25-year-old moves on to pastures new in the coming weeks.