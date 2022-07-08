1 in, 1 out: 2 Bristol City transfer deals that could happen before July 30th

Bristol City have had a busy summer transfer period already with the Championship season still three weeks away.

The Robins have brought in the likes of Kane Wilson, Kai Naismith, Mark Sykes and Stefan Bajic.

That has seen Nigel Pearson claim the club is aiming to compete for promotion this campaign.

But the transfer activity may not be over for City, as the team now prepares for their opening game of the season against Hull City on July 30.

Here are the transfer deals that may happen at the club before that first game of the new term…

In: Marlos Moreno

City are one of three Championship clubs reportedly competing for the signing of Moreno this summer.

The 25-year old has also attracted interest from Sunderland and Norwich City.

The Colombian joined Manchester City in 2016 but has yet to compete in English football, having gone out on several loan deals since arriving in the country.

His most recent stint saw him compete in Belgium with Kortrijk, where he played 32 times as the team came 12th in the nation’s top flight.

But it is possible that he may make a permanent move away from the Citizens this summer, with the Robins a potential destination.

Out: Reuben McAllister

It has been reported that the City youngster is set to depart the club this summer in a deal estimated to be worth €130,000.

Scottish outfit Hibernian have won the race to sign the 16-year old despite competition from the likes of Newcastle United and Aston Villa.

Lee Johnson has been credited as a key figure in the decision making process, with the Hibs manager’s assistant Jamie being the father of the player.

It is expected that he will sign a three-year deal with the side, keeping him there until 2025.