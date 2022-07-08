1 in, 1 out: 2 Birmingham City transfer deals that could happen before July 30th

John Eustace will be striving to assemble a squad at Birmingham City that is ready to impress in the Championship next season.

The Blues open their Championship campaign away to Luton Town three weeks on Saturday, with the Midlands club running out as 5-0 winners at Kenilworth Road last time out.

Welcoming two new faces to St Andrew’s this summer, with Dion Sanderson returning on loan and Przemyslaw Placheta temporarily arriving, Eustace will be looking to continue adding quality in what remains of this summer.

Here, we take a look at one potential incoming and one potential departure Birmingham fans might see before the Blues travel to Bedfordshire…

One in – Jack Butland

The Blues have been credited with an interest in Jack Butland, as per a Patreon report from journalist Alan Nixon, however, they are not alone in pursuit.

Bournemouth and Rangers are also interested parties, whilst Middlesbrough are providing the Blues with divisional competition.

Butland featured nine times in the Premier League last time out for Crystal Palace, keeping a clean sheet and conceding 13 goals in that time.

The experienced shot-stopper also played six times in Cup competitions, keeping a further two clean sheets.

One out – Harlee Dean

Under Lee Bowyer’s stewardship, it would have perhaps been more certain that Harlee Dean would depart, but with a new manager in charge, it remains to be seen how his situation plays out.

An experienced head, who brings leadership qualities and defensive dominance to the backline, he could prove to be an excellent pick-up for a club chasing promotion in League One.

Following a stint with Sheffield Wednesday last time out, the Yorkshire club could be a permanent destination for the former Brentford player.