1 good and 1 bad from Swansea City’s hard-fought goalless draw with West Brom

Swansea City ensured their Championship play-off bid remained on track over the weekend as they held former league leaders West Brom to a goalless draw at the Liberty Stadium.

Slaven Bilic would have been seeking a response from his Albion side following their shock 1-0 defeat to Wigan last week, but they were again left frustrated on their visit to south Wales as Swansea produced a fine defensive display to earn a point.

The result means Swansea are now sitting three points adrift of the top six with nine matches remaining this campaign, and Steve Cooper’s side can certainly take plenty of confidence from an impressive battling performance against the Baggies.

Here, we take a look at ONE good aspect and ONE bad aspect of Swansea’s point against West Brom…

An outstanding defensive performance

West Brom may have dominated possession throughout the match, but they were limited to just one shot on target all afternoon as the Swans showed plenty of resolve as they battled hard for what could prove to be a crucial point in the play-off race.

Swansea’s centre-back duo Joe Rodon and Ben Cabango deserve particular credit for the roles they played in their side’s assured display, with this homegrown pairing having surely now established themselves in the side ahead of the final run-in.

The fact Swansea were able to see the game out for a goalless draw will also have been particularly pleasing for Cooper, with the Swans’ last two matches having seen them drop crucial points in stoppage time following otherwise good defensive showings.

Missed opportunities mean it could have been so much more

It is hard to be too critical of Swansea given they secured a commendable point against a side who started the day at the summit, but there can be no denying that it could have been so much better for the Swans as they missed a number of big opportunities.

Jay Fulton went close to giving his side the lead on two separate occasions while Andre Ayew also skied a promising acrobatic effort in the second period, with the home side creating so many more chances than the visitors despite seeing less of the ball.

An unexpected victory would have seen Swansea lay down a real marker in their top-six quest, but the Liberty Stadium side must take the positives from the match as they gave themselves a good platform for final run-in by holding the Baggies to a draw.