1 good and 1 bad from Reading’s impressive comeback against Birmingham City on Saturday

Reading made it back-to-back wins in the Championship on Saturday as they came from behind to beat Birmingham City 3-1 at St. Andrew’s

They were forced to come from behind, with Scott Hogan firing the hosts into a sixth minute league, but two goals in the first 11 minutes of the second half turned the tide.

First, Matt Miazga smashed home from a clever Andy Rinomhota cross before Yakou Meite put Mark Bowen’s men in the lead five minutes later, heading home a John Swift free-kick.

Birmingham had appeals for a penaly waved away when Jude Bellingham appeared to have been pulled over in the box and Pele made the points safe with three minutes left, curling home brilliantly from just inside the area.

QUIZ: Can you identify these 15 Reading players purely based on their date of birth and birthplace?

1 of 15 Who was born in London Borough of Southwark on 18/11/97? Andy Rinomhota Ovie Ejaria John Swift Michael Olise

So, here, we take a look at ONE good thing and ONE bad thing from Reading’s weekend showing…

Spirit

This will undoubtedly have been the most heartening aspect of this weekend’s clash for Reading fans.

Having played poorly in the first half and gone in 1-0 down, many will have been fearing a very long second-half but they showed real character to get flip the game on its head.

It may well prove too late to make much of a difference this season but if they can retain those spirited displays next season they could prove very useful in pushing towards the upper reaches of the second-tier.

Slow start

This will still be concerning a few Reading fans, undoubtedly.

They do, of course, have the excuse of having played 120 minutes in the FA Cup in midweek and that is something Bowen even pinned the slow first-half on.

But it perhaps shows that this squad has the tendency to lose focus when it matters most and also that Bowen should be more willing to switch things up.

Birmingham let them off in the first 45 but many clubs in the second tier will not.