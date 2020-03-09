1 good and 1 bad from Charlton Athletic’s weekend defeat to Middlesbrough

Charlton Athletic’s hopes of survival took their biggest blow yet on Saturday as they went down 1-0 to Middlesbrough at The Valley to creap into the relegation zone.

Paddy McNair scored the only goal of the game after just 17 minutes, sidefooting home Rudy Gestede’s cross after the Addicks had conspired to lose possession in their own half.

Debutant Middlesbrough goalkeeper Dejan Stojanovic was forced into action to keep out Andre Green, Deji Oshilaja and Macauley Bonne either side of half-time as Lee Bowyer’s men pushed for an equaliser.

Lyle Taylor was booked in the second half for diving in the Boro penalty area, a decision which the home side strongly disagreed with, but it made no difference, leaving Charlton on the cusp of an immediate relegation.

QUIZ: Can you name these 15 ex-Charlton right-backs?

1 of 15 1, Who is this ex-Charlton right-back? Greg Shields Michael Turner Graham Stuart Luke Young

At Football League World, however, we have tried to look at both sides of the coin: So here is ONE good thing and ONE bad thing we picked up from this weekend…

Lack of threat

We were spoilt for choice when picking the bad aspect from this match, in all honestly.

But the most notable has to be the Addicks’ complete lack of threat of going forward. This was a Boro side who have conceded 47 times this season and in each of their last ten matches.

Charlton, however, completely failed in their attempts to threaten. Stojanovic being forced into three saves is really not good enough when you have been 1-0 down for over 70 minutes against a side also battling relegation.

It simply has to change if Charlton are to stay up.

Upcoming games

In many ways at least, Charlton still hold their fate in their own hands thanks to their upcoming matches.

Next up is a huge clash with Hull City. The Tigers are on a woeful run themselves and will drop into the relegation places in place of Charlton if Bowyer’s side can pick up three points – in fact, it could see them rise as high as 18th.

They then welcome QPR for a London derby, something which they should be more than capable of getting themselves up for, and despite the R’s recent form, is a match they should be looking to win.